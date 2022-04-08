Mixed fortunes for Nigerians in Leicester, Rangers European campaign

Leicester City were held to a goalless draw at home by PSV in the first-leg Europa Conference League quarter-final match at the KingPower Stadium on Thursday night.
The Foxes dominated the stats sheet but fell short with making the performance count where it mattered as PSV held on frustrating Brendan Rodgers’ game strategy.
Rodgers handed Kelechi Iheanacho a starter’s shirt and the role of lead attack as he did at Old Trafford against Manchester United.
The Manager made two changes from the Manchester United game and the shape of the team opting for a more attacking 4-3-3.
The second European quarter-final home tie in our history 🏟️
Thanks for your support, Blue Army 👏 pic.twitter.com/QuAessvCXn
— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 7, 2022