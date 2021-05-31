Mission Complete! Loanee Nwakali helps Alcorcon avoid Relegation on final day of season

Kelechi Nwakali played all 90 minutes as AD Alcorcon sealed a narrow 1-0 victory against Espanyol and it was enough to secure their Segunda B place for next season.

Alcorcon finished in 17th spot, two places off the drop and two points more than Sabadell on the final matchday of the season to confirm their safety.



Nwakali proved crucial for the modest side in the latter stages of the season.

The Huesca loanee contributed four goals in his 18 league appearances for Alcorcon.