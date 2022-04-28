Mino Raiola not Dead… Doctor confirms Super Football Agent “fighting to Survive”

Super Football Agent Mino Raiola is in critical condition and not dead according to multiple reports.
Raiola’s agency as well as a close confidant both denied news of his death moments after several outlets reported the 54 year-old died from “an illness after a recent surgery.”
🎙 Mino Raiola’s agency: “They’re fake rumours. He [Mino Raiola] is not dead…”
(Source: @DaniellaMatar)
🎙 Mino Raiola’s right-hand man, José Fortes Rodriguez tells Dutch media: “He’s in a bad position, but he hasn’t died.”
(Source: @sgevans) pic.twitter.com/pTIRI03gTj
— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 28, 2022
The Dutch-Italian who is the representative of such stars as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is said to be in hospital.
Per Fabrizio Romano, Dr. Alberto Zangrillo from San Raffaele Hospital in Milano tells Ansa on Mino Raiola conditions: “I’m outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting to survive”.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2022
Mino Raiola has one of the richest client base in football, with names such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Stefan De Vrij, Marco Verratti, Hirving Lozano, Denzel Dumfries, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Justin Kluivert to name a few.
Forbes estimated last year that Raiola’s personal wealth was in the region of £62m.