Minister Sunday Dare Gives Update on Resumption of Sports

The Minister for Sports, Mr Sunday Dare has disclosed plans have reached an advanced stage to have Nigeria sports back on stream post Covid-19.

The Minister however revealed that only non contact sports like table tennis, Tennis, Track and field will be allowed return, while a return date for team and contacts sports is yet unknown.

“We hope that our athletes can get back to action soon with non contact sports. Although no date has been set, but we must submit to the Covid-19 protocols in line with the practice all over the world. We have submitted our protocol and hopefully, our athletes would soon be back to compete,” The Minister said.

This latest development is a huge set back for stakeholders of Nigerian football, who are hoping that action will return, even behind the closed door.

Football and other sports was suspended indefinitely back in March in a bid to curb the widespread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.