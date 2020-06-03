Minister of Sports to meet NFF, LMC Leaderships over Restart of NPFL

Minister of Youth and Sports development, Mr. Sunday Dare has revealed that he will hold a decisive meeting on Wednesday with the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation and LMC concerning the restart of the Nigeria professional football league (NPFL).

It would be recalled that the 2019/2020 NPFL season was suspended indefinitely back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged many countries of the world.

In an interview with Brila FM, The Minister disclosed that the decisive meeting on potential restart of the suspended 2019/2020 NPFL season and other football related issues has been scheduled for Wednesday.

He said: “The Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick and League Management Company Shehu Dikko have been invited for a meeting at the Ministry, where they will brief the ministry about what their plans, what options they have for the domestic league, either to go on or wind down,” the Minister said.

” Whatever the variation is, we will discuss the merits and the demerits of it view of the reality in our country when it comes to Covid-19, we will look at audience participation if it will be taken out completely.”

“We will also look at the various level of the league, the NNL, The women’s league and that meeting will be very decisive, because when they present their options forward, it also important to go back to the stakeholders, to let them know this is what we plan to do and also get feedback from them,” He said.

However, The Minister explained further that no health codes will be compromised in the process of restart of the league, a d added that all players and officials will also undergo Covid-19 test, while remaining 13 matches will be played behind closed door at selected centers.

“But, there will be no compromise on certain things, when it comes to the health code, there will be no compromise. I can tell you, there will be no audience participation, contents will have to be beam to Radio, Television and other means.”

“Tests will be conducted on the players and the coaches as the case maybe and I don’t see us having multiple venues. We might think of a centers to have all the others games.

” I don’t know what they are going to bring forward, I’m just rolling guidelines that will guide the return of the league,” he said.