Minister of Sports slams NFF Chiefs, claims There’s Nothing to Celebrate in 2019

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare on has turned the heat on the NFF saying football in the country is going backward.

The year 2019 is one to forget for Nigerian football lovers as the country’s very national team failed to qualify next year.

The Golden Eaglets and the Flying Eagles also failed to impress at the FIFA world cup to cap a disastrous year for Nigerian Football.

Mr. Dare, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Olusade Adesola, said Football in Nigeria is in danger and noted that the problems that the board should have solved keep festering with previous Annual General Meetings have been too ordinary because of the false sense that the federation has achieved.

“My excitement is subdued today not because we have not had a few successes in our football development, but because these successes have been diminished by recent losses and happenings in the world of football.

“We have gone from a football loving nation to a nation that needlessly squabbles over football. We now showcase more of our disagreements and discordant tunes in football than the talents and skills that should be displayed in this game.

“Nigerians and the world have taken note and tough questions that require urgent answers are being asked. There is no better place to provider these answers here in this assembly, this morning,” Dare stated.