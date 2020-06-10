Minister of Sports sets up Committee to Oversee Revamping of National Stadium Lagos

After years of neglect, hope for the rehabilitation of the National Stadium, Surulere was revived on Tuesday with the inauguration of a task force by the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, to midwife the process.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee, the Minister said the committee has a mandate to bring back the lost glory of the edifice.

“The National Stadium, Lagos holds a lot of fond memories for our sportsmen and citizens at large. We shall no longer allow our infrastructures to lie waste.

“The Moshood Abiola, Ahmadu Bello, Awolowo National stadiums shall be put to best use. Abuja and Kaduna are at advanced stage, Lagos has approval for concession. Before the process is complete, we need to restore sanity to the place.

Government’s plan to fully concession the Surulere Stadium in a PPP arrangement is ongoing, even as the Ministry seeks to commence some renovation works. It is a sporting infrastructure built by the government and not a Mall or business premises. pic.twitter.com/Rc6rJWtxwJ — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) June 9, 2020

“So, the work of the task force is cut out. In the past, we had interlopers, now it is going to be fixed to serve our teeming youth. The task force will carry out its assignment according to the law of the land.”

The terms of reference of the committee include; carry out audit of approved tenants, verify details of tenancy agreement, come up with list of all approved and unapproved physical structures and approved construction, list of all squatters and their business, investigate staff of the Ministry who allow the presence of the squatters, carry out a detailed analysis of all revenue generated at the stadium and take inventory of all shops and businesses within the stadium premises.

The committee headed by the Permanent Secretary Mr. Gabriel Aduda is made up of 13 members drawn from the Ministry and the organized private sector.

The committee has 21 days to complete its assignment.