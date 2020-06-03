Minister of Sports Insists Rohr Must Scout NPFL Players for Eagles

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare says coach Gernot Rohr has been tasked to watch and select the best players from the Nigeria professional football league into the Super Eagles.

Mr. Dare who was speaking exclusively to Brila FM on Tuesday, insists that the Eagles Manager has been mandated through his new contract to watch NPFL matches, in order to select the best homegrown talents and process them into the senior national team.

“I think it is right for him to have the option to the first refusal, the NFF worked with the Ministry to reviews his performance overtime, but we find out some lapses. His contract have some new conditions and some of them are very stringent.

“The new conditions are already out there, to develop and pick our young footballers and to also watch our local league, Westerhof did that and he must make sure that he watch some this talents, pick them and process them to the national team.”

“We just don’t want to sit there and collect some of best twelve players in different clubs across and then take them to win a game and you think you have done your job as a coach.”

“As a coach you must help us identify and develop our local talents and that has been the strengths of our football and we have to return to that.”

The Minister stressed further that Rohr has been tasked to to guide the Super Eagles to respectable outings at various tournaments and any results below standard won’t be condoned.

” We also set some benchmark for him when it comes to AFCON and the World cup. He knows going forward, he must meet the right standards, because we will be watching very closely and ask questions,” he said.

Mr. Dare also concluded that Rohr will be given all necessary support and freedom to excel, but he will be answerable to the technical department of the NFF, which will consist of Nigeria’s best ex-internationals, who are qualified to be coaches in their own rights.