Mikel’s Russian partner Olga in war of world with Trabzonspor fans

John Mikel Obi’s Russian girlfriend Olga Diyachenko has hit back at some section of Trabzonspor fans who posted disgusted messages about the former Chelsea midfielder after his exit from the club.

Mikel Obi decided to terminate his contract with the Turkish Super Lig leaders few days after he criticised the Turkish Football Federation for not suspending football in Turkey due to the Coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 109 countries.

Trabzonspor announced Mikel’s departure on Tuesday, after the footballer claimed he can’t play football under current circumstances.

Meanwhile, Olga took to her Instagram page to share a picture of Mikel returning home, before some disgruntled fans replied with an unpleasant messages.

The mother backed and defended Mikel by calling him an hero.

“You are vile, but My man is a Hero. Family over everything. Good friends show their love in times of trouble, not just in times of happiness. — Euripides.

“Thank you Trabzonspor fans that understand and for those who don’t, I’m sorry, but family first no matter what. # stayhome #staysafe #family”.

Mikel was an unused substitute in Trabzonspor 1-1 draw at home in the Turkish top flight match day 26 at the medical park stadium against Basaksehir.

He made 29 appearances for the Club in all competitions and helped them to the top of them Super Lig.

Trabzonspor are on top of the table with 53 points from 26 games, same points with second placed Istanbul Basaksehir ,but they enjoyed a massive goal difference advantage.