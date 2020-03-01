Mikel sent off, Nwakaeme nets in Trabzonspor 5-2 win over Rizespor

Nigerian striker forward Anthony Nwakaeme was among the goal scorers for Turkish side Trabzonspor in their 5-2 success over Rizespor in Turkish Super Lig clash on Saturday.

Nwakaeme scored the goal on a day his compatriot John Mikel Obi sent off for the first time since moving to the Turkish side.

Nwakaeme has now his ninth league goal of the season for the club who are chasing a UEFA champions league good football next season.

Dario Melnjak put the Rizespor ahead in the first 45 minutes, but Trabzonspor produced absolute complete performance in the second half to score five goals with Manuel Da Costa, Caleb Ekuban, Jose Sosa and Anthony Nwakaeme on the score sheet.

The win however took the Club to top of the Turkish Super Lig with 48 points from 23 matches.

They are holding a two points advantage over Istanbul Basaksehir who are in second position.