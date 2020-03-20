Mikel Obi’s Farewell Message to Trabzonspor Fans

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has sent emotional farewell messages to Trabzonspor fans days after mutually ending his contract with the club.

Mikel left Trabzonspor days after criticizing the Turkish Football Federation for not suspending football in the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 32 year-old took to his social media to appreciate the club fans, teammates, kit manager and the team management, for their support and wished them in the best in the nearest future.

“I would like to thank all the fans for their support. I also want to say thanks to all my teammates, technical crew, medical team and the kit man Ayatabe for all we’ve achieved this season so far, wish you guys best of luck in winning the league.

He added that it was difficult to quit the club when they are in good position to become Champions, but admitted that it was difficult to stay focus with his family and will the current situation of the world.

“ It was one of the hardest decision I’ve had to make, but in current situation we all need take care of our families, spend time with them and protect them,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Mikel in a separate interview criticised the club top officials for how the whole saga that led to his departure was handled and he vowed never to return to the team again.

The Nigerian made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Club and helped the to the top of the league.