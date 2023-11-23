Mikel Obi Weighs In on Super Eagles’ AFCON Chances

John Mikel Obi, former captain of the Super Eagles, has shared his thoughts on the team’s chances in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.
Mikel, who was part of the Super Eagles team that won the AFCON in 2013, highlighted the differences between the squad from 2013 and the current one.
He noted that there is a significant change in football over the past ten years, and the present team is much younger, playing a different style of football.
The former Super Eagles midfielder expressed hope for a good performance from the current Nigerian team in the tournament.
“There is a lot of difference, isn’t it? Football has changed from ten years ago and dogmatically, it has really changed. I think this group of players now are a very young team,” hew said to CAF Media.
“They play a totally different brand of football, so let’s hope we can really see good performance by us, the Nigerian team.”