Mikel Obi Wanted in Mexico, Brazil

Mexican clubs C.F. Monterrey and Tigres UANL have entered the race to sign former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi.

According to reports, the Liga MX sides believe the Nigerian’s experience would come in handy, and are there by ready to slug it out with Internacional and Botafogo.

Mikel had earlier generated interest from both Brazilian clubs since becoming a free agent in March after terminating his contract with Trabzonspor.

The ex-Chelsea star, who is currently in London with his family, appears to have a number of options to choose from and it would be interesting to see if he would explore the opportunity of playing outside Europe.

Mikel last kicked a ball in Trabzonspor’s 3-1 win against Yeni Malatyaspor on March 11 and featured 17 times for the Şenol Güneş Stadium outfit before leaving Turkey.

The former Plateau United man made 91 appearances for the Super Eagles and led Nigeria to her third AFCON title in 2013.