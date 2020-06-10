Mikel Obi tips Mohamed Salah for Ballon d’Or

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has tipped Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah to win the Ballon d’Or in future.

Mikel played along side Salah during their time at Chelsea and believes the Liverpool winger is a serious contender for the top prize and could end the drought for Africa.

Former Liberian Striker George Weah remain the only African player to have won the award since it was created.

Mikel said Salah’s development to one of the best players in the world has caught many by surprise, including himself.

“When Salah came to Chelsea, he was a young boy, but he had a nice personality and everyone loved him, he was very disciplined.

“We were close friends, talking a lot and joking a lot, he was a good friend.”

“I believed in his development, but frankly I did not imagine that he would reach the quality that he has now,” he added.

“I did not expect Mohamed Salah to succeed after he left Chelsea and went to the Italian League, and from there to Liverpool, I did not expect that he would appear as good as he is now.”

“Salah is no less than the others until he wins the Ballon d’Or, and if that happens I will be proud of him, as he is very committed inside and outside the pitch.”

After failing to shine at Chelsea, Salah was transferred to AS Roma, where he showed promises.

He finally fulfill his potential when he joined Liverpool, leading them to two UEFA Champions league final in two years.