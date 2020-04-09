Mikel Obi “seriously” considering Move to Brazilian League

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has confirmed interest from Brazilian side Botafogo.

The former Chelsea midfielder has been a subject of transfer speculation from the Rio-based club lately.

Mikel became a free agent last month after terminating his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor owing to comment made over Covid-19.

It is believed that Botafogo are really keen on the Nigerian and have made an offer of 18 months worth $2 million for the experienced midfielder.

However, Mikel has come out to reveal that talks have been ongoing and a decision will be made in the coming days.

“Yes, there has been an interest and yes there have been negotiations,” the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner told ESPN.

“But I don’t know yet. I am still thinking about it, not sure yet.”

It therefore remains to be seen if the former Nigeria international will move to Brazil considering the fact that he holds his family dearly.