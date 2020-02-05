Mikel Obi Sends Message to Fenerbahce Fans Chanting Racist Slurs at Him

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has responded to the racist abuse he suffered following Saturday’s Turkish SuperLig game between his club Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce.

Mikel, 32, was reported to have been targeted on social media after a 2-1 victory that moved Trabzonspor above their opponents into third place.

The midfielder saw 90 minutes of action in an encounter that was marred by abusive and harmful messages at the Şenol Güneş Stadium.

Trabzonspor revealed on Monday they have filed a criminal complaint against those responsible.

Mikel however took to social media on Tuesday to urge fans to desist from such shameful act adding that “it is just a game at the end of the day”.

“We are all one and equal. It’s just a game at the end of the day.#saynotoracism” he wrote on Instagram.

Mikel has been a key figure for the Turkish side this season, playing 22 games across all competitions, including 14 Super Lig appearances thus far.

He had 86 caps for the Super Eagles and announced his international retirement after leading Nigeria to a third place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.