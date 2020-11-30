Mikel Obi Quietly Making Big Statements at Little Stoke City

Thirty-three years-old and Mikel Obi still balls like a man who has a point to prove with every minute he gets on the pitch for Stoke City in the lower rungs of English football.

There’s absolutely no doubt that the English Championship is one of the more physically demanding and competitive leagues in Europe hence Mikel needs to bring his A game to even survive the fixture pile up.

So far this season the Midfielder has played 1246 minutes of the 14 games this season for the Potters and his 6.73 rating by whoscored is reasonably one of the best performing stats in the league of players with as many games.

The former Nigeria international has been durable and quite the go-to-guy for Stoke Boss Michael O’Neill as the club chases a spot in the playoffs and by any chance a promotion back to the big leagues.

On Saturday the Former Chelsea stalwart was back in action, this time at Hillsborough in an away fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.

Although it ended in a stalemate, a result the hosts wouldn’t mind, for Mikel and his teammates it is yet another worrying outcome as they go two games without a win.

Mikel put in a quite shift with just a fair amount of defensive work and his stock in trade, possession control.

He got just 76 minutes of action in the contest and would have felt like it was a day’s job done, scored a 6.8 rating the same statto website.

Next up for Stoke is a trip away to Wycombe Wanderers in the league, where they’ll be hoping to pick up a win.