Mikel Obi Linked with Serie A Move, Could Join Newly Promoted Benevento

Newly-promoted Italian Serie A club Benevento have expressed interest in signing former Chelsea Midfielder, John Mikel Obi this summer.

Benevento will play in the top-flight for the second time in their history next season, and have already started preparation ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

There might be a party in Benevento tonight 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/rk3XdHpaia — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) June 29, 2020

The modest side is on the verge acquiring the services of Mikel’s former Chelsea team-mate Loic Remy as they look to add more experience to their squad.

Loïc Rémy (33) makes surprise decision to quit Lille for Benevento on a 3-year contract – Sky Italia. https://t.co/aKF1ZGROeF — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 29, 2020

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Benevento are also considering a summer move for Mikel, who became a free agent in March after leaving Trabzonspor over COVID-19 fears.

Mikel, who last kicked a ball in Trabzonspor’s 3-1 win against Yeni Malatyaspor on March 11, has also attracted interest from Brazilian sides Botafogo and Sport Club Internacional.

However, it remains to be seen where Mikel will play his football next season as he’s already made it clear he will not hang up his boots anytime soon.

On the international scene, the former Plateau United man made 91 appearances for the Super Eagles and led Nigeria to her third AFCON title in 2013.