Mikel Obi Expresses shock over Chuba Akpom’s Super Eagles Snub

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi believes the Middlesbrough’s in-form striker, Chuba Akpom, merits an invitation to the national team.
Akpom, 27, has been the top scorer in the Championship, with 28 goals for Middlesbrough this season.
The Striker is eligible to play for Nigeria despite also featuring for England at Youth level.
Speaking on the possibility of handing the in-form Forward a Super Eagles call up, Mikel replied, “It’s a straightforward choice if you ask me.”
“If you are doing it for your team, you at least get an invitation (National team). 28 goals and not a chance yet with Nigeria then you have to ask the coach why the top-scorer in the championship is not yet in his team.
“Even England, I believe will have a look at him with the way he is going,” the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough midfielder said.
In 2019, while at PAOK, Chuba Akpom made it clear in an interview with the BBC that he was open to playing at the senior level.
Despite this, the forward is yet to get the attention of the Super Eagles coaches or the NFF.