Mikel Obi dumps Stoke City for Al Kuwait SC

Mikel Obi has left English Championship side Stoke City and made a switch back to Asia and has joined Kuwaiti club side Al Kuwait SC.

The one-year long deal to join Al Kuwait SC comes just weeks after Stoke City announced they had extended the midfielder’s contract by another season and registered him for the new campaign.

Mikel will make a second sojourn to Asia, following his 2017 move to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda.

His new club play in the Kuwaiti Premier League, the Country’s top division, and have won the title 16 times, the latest being the 2019-20 season.