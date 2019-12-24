Mikel, Nwakaeme shines in Trabzonspors win, as Onazi watches from the bench

Nigerian duo of John Mikel Obi and Anthony Nwakaeme were in action for their Turkish side Trabzonspor against Konyaspor in Turkish Super game on Monday.

Alexander Solorth scored the solitary goal of the game as Trabzonspor secured hard fought win over their visitors.

Mikel was however replaced by Dogan Erdogan in the 78th minutes of the encounter and was yellow carded in the 67th minutes.

Nwakaeme on his part was on parade for the entire duration, while the third Nigerian on the roaster of the team Ogenyi Onazi didn’t get a taste of action.