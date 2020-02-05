Mikel fights back Tears after Revealing his Partner and Twins were Racially Abused

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has revealed that his kids and girlfriend were subjected to racial abuse from the Fenerbahce fans on social media.

The former Chelsea midfielder has been in the news of late, after he accused Fenerbahçe player, Emre Belözoğlu during a league clash between their clubs on Saturday.

The Nigerian midfielder has now confirmed that the fans of Fenerbahce has now extend the abuse towards his children and partner.

Mikel spoke to Turkish TV and said he was shocked by the action of the fans towards his girlfriend, Olga and four-year-old twin daughters.

He said: “A lot has been said about this – the issue of racism but since I’ve been here, my team and colleagues at Trabzonspor have been very nice to me, there’s not been any issue.

“After the game on Saturday I started getting messages on my Instagram, even my girlfriend getting instant messages of racism and hatred.

“Very scary messages towards me and my family and kids. There’s no place for this.

“I don’t think this should be happening and I think these people should be held responsible. They shouldn’t be allowed to come to games.

“I’m very disappointed with this – especially my girlfriend, my family, my kids. They are only four years old, why do you talk about my kids?

“I am very sad about this, it’s a very disturbing time for me.” he said.

Meanwhile Trabzonspor have explains that an official criminal complaint over the racist attacks, the club said in a statement.

“Racism is a refuge for helpless and ignorant people.

“Our player, Obi Mikel, condemns the racist attacks after the Fenerbahce match.

“We inform the public that we have filed a criminal complaint against the culprits.” the statement reads.

Iheanacho’s goal vs Brentford in Contention for Award

Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal in the 4th round English FA Cup clash against Brentford has been nominated for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month for January.

Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game at Griffin Park as the Foxes zoomed into the next round of the FA Cup.

The young forward finished off a perfect team move, when he diverted James Justin’s cross after a perfect defence splitting pass from Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet.

Other players shortlisted for the award are; James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Admiral Muskwe, Harvey Barnes, Ricardo Pereira and Ayoze Perez.

The winner of the goal of the month will be announced on Wednesday, February 12.