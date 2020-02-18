Mikel banned for Besiktas clash

Trabzonspor midfielder Mikel Obi has been suspended for Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash against Besiktas at the Vodafone Arena.

Mikel has featured prominently for the Black Sea Storm this term but picked up his fourth yellow card of the campaign during last weekend’s 2-1 win over Sivasspor, which makes him ineligible for their trip against Besiktas.

The 31-year-old had earlier in the season been cautioned against Besiktas, CaykurRizespor and Konyaspor.

Mikel was booked in the 90th minute of the pulsating encounter following an altercation off-the-ball with Sivasspor midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas.

The Nigerian has made 16 appearances for Trabzonspor this season and his absence will come as a huge miss for the team having helped them to the summit of the Turkish SuperLig.

The former Chelsea star will return to the Trabzonspor side for their home clash against Rizespor at the SenolGunes stadium on February 29.

Trabzonspor, currently on a six games winning streak, are on top of the log with 44 points from 21 games and are a point ahead of second-placed Istanbul Basaksehir, with a game in hand.