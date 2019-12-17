Mikel and Nwakaeme stars in Trabzonspors home defeat

Nigerian duo of John Mikel Obi and Anthony Nwakaeme were in action for their Turkish side Trabzonspor against Denizlispor on Monday night.

The game ended in 2-1 defeat for Trabzonspor, no thanks to Hugo Rodallega’s double on the enemy’s territory.

Oguz Yilmaz’s own goal in the 29th had given Trabzonspor the lead, but Rodalleg turned the tie around with two goals in the second half to seal the win.

While Mikel was in the 86th minutes of the encounter, Nwakaeme played the entire minutes of the game.

The third Nigerian in Trabzonspors’ squad was on the bench throughout the encounter as he his recovery to full fitness.