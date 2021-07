Midfielder Mikel Agu could leave Vitoria de Guimaraes for an unnamed Arab club according to reports.

Agu, 28, has so far missed three of Guimaraes pre-season games amidst rumors he is tying up his move away from the Portuguese side.

The player who has been capped seven times at international level by Nigeria, arrived Portugal as a teenager in 2011 where he joined Porto’s youth academy.