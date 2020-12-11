Miguel Azeez proud to make Arsenal debut

Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez is buzzing after making his debut senior appearance for the club on Thursday.

Azeez was introduced in the second half in Arsenal’s 4 – 2 Europa League win against Dundalk at Aviva stadium in Dublin.

The youngster came on for two-goal hero Edward Nketiah in the 62nd minute of the encounter.

Speaking to Arsenal official website after the game, Azeez said he’s proud of the moment.

“I’m buzzing. I’m happy and overjoyed with the experience. I’m so grateful that I was able to get the experience and all the hard work has paid off today,”he told club’s website.

On his performance, the 18-year-old midfielder said, he just wanted to help the team win the match.

“I just wanted to play my game because that’s why I’m here. I didn’t want to do anything that I’m not used to doing. I just wanted to see the game out and make sure we won and put in a good performance,” he said.

Azeez was born in England, but has a Nigerian father and a Spanish mother.

He has represented England at under-16, under-17, and under-18 levels but is still eligible for Nigeria.