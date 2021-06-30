Middlesbrough resigns Sammy Ameobi

Championship outfit Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of former Nigeria U20 international Sammy Ameobi.
Ameobi, 29, is back at the Riverside for a second stint albeit on a permanent note after been there on loan from boyhood club Newcastle United in 2013.
He has put pen to paper on a two-year contract, with the option of a further year and featured for Nottingham Forest last season.
The wide man is Manager Neil Warnock’s second signing of the summer and the Boro boss said:
“As soon as I became aware Sammy was available I let him know I wanted him, and we had a few good conversations. I thought it was important he could see what he could do for us, and what I could do for him.
“I’ve always thought he’s a danger, and I’ll be looking to use that danger and have a system where I can get him in positive forward positions.”