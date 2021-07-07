Middlesbrough ready to Give Chuba Akpom the Chop

Was leaving Greece a bad idea for Chuba Akpom ? It could well be as the Forward has been told he has no place at Middlesbrough this coming season.

According to Oliver Dixon of the72, Manager Neil Warnock is interested in signing Andre Gray from Watford.

As part of the new structure for the team Warnock wants to add Gray to his recent acquisitions of Wycombe Wanderers’ Uche Ikpeazu and Sammy Ameobi.

The English man obviously preparing for life at the Riverside Stadium without his current number #10.

Akpom joined the championship side from PAOK Salonika last year for a fee of €3.20 million on a 3-year deal.

Last term he made 38 league appearances, scored 5 times and registered 2 assists for The Boro.