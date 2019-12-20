MFM FC Spoil the Party in Akure, hold Sunshine Stars to draw with late Equalizer

MFM FC battled to earn a 1-1 draw against Sunshine Stars in match day nine of the 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league game.

Tony Bolus’s men travelled to Akure at the back of their 3-0 demolition of Akwa United, last Sunday, and proved the result wasn’t a fluke against highly rated sunshine Stars.

Najeem Adeyinka was the hero for the Olukoya boys as his 90th-minute goal broke the heart of Sunshine Stars fans in an entertaining southwest derby.

The defender latched on to a loose ball in the box after a goalmouth scramble to salvage a point for travelling MFM FC.

Sunshine took the lead through Israel Abia, 13th minutes into the second half after the first half ended goalless.

Sunshine Stars however will have themselves to blame for the draw how forward Fuad Ekelojuoti , Suleiman Mohammed and Anthony Omaka wasted good chances.