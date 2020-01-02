MFM FC Manager Bolus says team “Blew Chance” to fight for Title

MFM FC Manager Tony Bolus is unhappy following his side’s goalless result against Nasarawa United on New Year’s day and the missed chance to climb up the table.

Bolus told www.brila.net that the inability of his side to get the expected win against league strugglers Nasarawa united was a missed chance.

MFM’s draw against Nasarawa united meant they miss out on the chance to move to within just 3pts of league leaders Plateau united with one more outstanding home fixture.

“We just blew our chance, well the battle is still on now, we will still find a way to make up. Anybody that is drowning, they are very dangerous to face you know I told my boys earlier before the game that we shouldn’t allow the grow in confidence. It’s okay we still have more than how many games to go.”