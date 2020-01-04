MFM FC Defender Alleges Refereeing Bias in NPFL has taken a Dangerous Turn

MFM FC defender, Kabiru Moshood believes there is still work to be done with Refereeing in the NPFL.

Moshood argues that the LMC should stop using same referees that come from a particular region where the home teams are from to officiate games in same region.

The MFM FC defender alleged that, this season, the club has suffered some form of victimization from a match official, he told brila.net

“There are lapses they (LMC) need to work on, like when you go away to play a game and a referee is drafted from that same region where the home team is from. It does not augur well because it breeds nepotism.”