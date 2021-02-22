MFM FC confirms Olalekan Gabriel as replacement for Tony Bolus

MFM have confirmed the appointment of Olalekan Gabriel as their interim coach.

The club made the announcement through a statement on social media, Monday afternoon.

Gabriel has been in charge of the Olukoya Boys for the past two matches following the resignation of Coach Tony Bolus.

The statement reads:

The management of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club has confirmed the appointment of Olalekan Gabriel as the interim head coach of the modest Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) team.

Having struggled to grind out a remarkable result in their last seven NPFL games before the 2-0 victory over Adamawa on Sunday, the club management decided to confirm the ex-Shooting Stars, Sharks FC, Union Bank, Gombe United player as the team’s new manager on interim basis.

Olalekan, who has been with MFM FC for over a decade, served as assistant coach under Fidelis Ilechukwu & Tony Bolus.