MFM FC 0-1 Enyimba FC: Bashir dash hopes in Agege

Enyimba FC defeated MFM FC 1-0 in a rescheduled league match on Wednesday at the Agege Stadium, the first league win for the Aba Elephants against the Lagos based club away from home.

Abdulrahman Bashir scored a 73rd minute goal to break the deadlock as the game locked poised to end in another shared points.

Enyimba have made three previous trips down to Lagos to face MFM FC in the league since 2016.

However, the eight time champions have never picked maximum points; all but all three encounters have ended with the sides square.

Twice the fixtures have ended goalless and only two goals have been scored in the match up.

But, that script changed on Wednesday, the sides now with different coaches since their last meeting in March of 2019.

That game ended 1-1 as the Elephants marched on to eventually pick up the league title.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes, the visitors have been without a win in the league since December of 2019.

They have only picked up a win in six matches and were in the relegation zone, albeit with as many as six games in hand.

Meanwhile, MFM FC were 12th in the league and only slightly better in their points haul.

Thus the two were poised for what promised to be a keenly contested battle; Enyimba with the momentum following their 5-2 victory over San Pedro in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Eventually, that level competitive edge worked in favor of the Fatai Osho-tutored side and they’ll now hope to continue in this rich vein of form in the next round of league matches.