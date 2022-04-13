Mexico vs Nigeria friendly arranged Again

The Nigeria Football Federation has reached an agreement with its Mexican counterpart for yet another installment of one of football’s most frequently seen international friendly match between the Super Eagles and El Tri.
International Friendlies between Nigeria and Mexico are one of the most commonly organized and often between the Super Eagles and a North American team, the most recent being last year.
Announcement of the match was made on Tuesday in the middle of the second leg UEFA Champions League quarter final matches between Real Madrid and Chelsea as well as Bayern Munich and Villarreal.
Such was the urgency to sneak the news in as millions around the world and just as many back home in Nigeria were following proceedings on Champions League night.
The update on the next Super Eagles assignment was accorded footnote status, but it could also be for a number of reasons.
A disastrous denouement to the World Cup qualifying campaign, followed by the dismissal the team’s Technical crew and questionable shortlist of Coaches coupled with the bad rap for the divisive policy recommendation to cut foreign born players all made the timing quite dicey.
While it’s unclear if the Super Eagles will have a permanent head Coach before game, Mexico are certainly entering the game to test players ahead of the World Cup in November.
El Tri were drawn against Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland for the Qatar 2022 tournament.
Also noteworthy is that for the Central American nation, the game is part of a tour of international matches against four other opponents: Guatemala, Uruguay, Ecuador and Paraguay.
No excuses, Incondicionales! Here are all the details for our upcoming #MEXTOUR matches! ⌚🇲🇽
Make sure you add them to your calendars! 🗓💚#SomosLocales | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/qoygEVGDcV
— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) April 12, 2022
The date, May 28th and venue, AT&T Stadium have both been agreed by the Federations as contained in the tweet on the official handle of the Eagles as well.
Official: Nigeria’s @NGSuperEagles will face the El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly game on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/qJpTiEv96p
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 12, 2022
The venue itself is a famous ground and will be a first time host for this historical fixture that’s the fifth international friendly between both nations.
An 80,000 capacity Stadium with the expansion capability to reach over 105,000, the AT&T has played host to NBA All-Star game, WWE event and more prominently, NFL games all reaching full capacities.
While most of the players expected to honor the game, at least for the Super Eagles are based in Europe, who play and are more adapted to natural grass, the AT&T Stadium turn is artificial.
Speaking on team selection, El Tri head Coach Gerardo Martino admits he will experiment with his squad by injecting new faces in the team.
“This summer we will have an extended roster, taking into consideration not only the #MEXTOUR but the Nations League as well. We will have the possibility to see and work with different players.”