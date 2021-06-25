Mexico vs Nigeria : Eguavoen drops Anaemena, Nwaeze… Welcomes Iwuala and Co

Ifeanyi Anaemena and Christopher Nwaeze have been dropped from the Super Eagles squad heading to Los Angeles for the international friendly against Mexico.

Anaemena, who had also been invited to the Super Eagles squad for the Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers, didn’t get to play on that occasion as well.

The news of their cut from the squad was announced on Friday, same day the Enyimba trio John Noble, Anayo Iwuala and Dayo Ojo arrived camp with Akwa United defender Adekunle Adeleke.

Friday marks three days three of the team’s practice camp in Nigeria, where they’re due to spend 10 days before a final list is submitted.

Austine Eguavoen and Paul Aigbogun, the NFF’s Technical Committee heads are expected to Coach the side in the friendly.

Mexico will host Nigeria at the LA Memorial Coliseum as part of El Tri’s preparation for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.