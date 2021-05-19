Mexico Head Coach Martino speaks on Expectation of Nigeria Friendly

Mexico Head Coach Gerardo Martino has sounded off a warning to his team ahead of the July 3rd international friendly match against Nigeria.

On Tuesday, the Mexico FA announced the Countries will face off in an exhibition match as part of the #MEXTOUR.

However, Martino says he expects the Super Eagles to pose a difficult test for his team.

“Our obligation is to compete and try to win all our matches,” Gerardo Martino was quoted by the FMF.

“The rivals have different characteristics, all these preparation matches will give us a better understanding of how we arrive at important tournaments.”

“Nigeria is a tough opponent, it offers a different level of competition.”

Both El Tri and the Super Eagles, ranked 11th and 32nd respectively, have met four times in the past.

The sides’ next fixture is scheduled for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.