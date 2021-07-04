Mexico 4-0 Nigeria : El Tri make light work of Home Super Eagles

Nigeria's goalkeeper Bobo Stanley Nwabili (R) watches as the ball hits the net after a goal by Mexico's Hector Herrera during a friendly football match between Mexico and Nigeria in July 3, 2021 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mexico’s Captain Hector Herrera inspired El Tri to a comfortable win over Nigeria in the international friendly at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

Herrera scored in the opening two minutes of the match and netted again in minute 52 against a clueless Nigerian side.

The Super Eagles, predominantly, a selection of NPFL stars and a Manager, who had very little input in the team’s preparation were played out of the park by a CONCACAF Gold Cup-bound El Tri.

The North Americans looked sharped and were quite ruthless for the duration of the encounter, allowing their opponents very little quarter.

Rogelio Funes Mori (4′) and Jonathan dos Santos (78′) completed the rout.

Tata Martino’s men will kick start their campaign in the continental Nations Cup on July 10.

