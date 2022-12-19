Messi Reigns! A Befitting End to an Historic World Cup Event

When Qatar’s bid for the 2022 FIFA world cup was accepted, question marks was raised on whether an Arab nation was ready to host the World.
But after investing a whooping 200 billion Dollars and relapsing some of their rules, Qatar presented us will the best World Cup tournament in recent history.
Many would not have been prepared for the greatest final in world footballing history when Lionel Messi’s Argentina defeated Kylian Mbappe’s France on penalties to be crowned champions of the world after a breath taken 3-3 draw in 120 minutes.
The encounter saw Kylian Mbappe drag back his team into contention twice, first with a 90 seconds brace to cancel out Argentina’s two-goal lead before showing a nerve of steel to equalize again from the spot with two minutes to the end of extra time after Messi scored earlier.
It was a sight to behold as the small boy from Rosario, Argentina attained greatness on the grandest stage of all when he lifted the trophy at the Lusail Iconic stadium in Qatar.
Befittingly dressed in a bisht traditional Arab cloak by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, just before the trophy was handed over to the mesmerizing Argentina Legend, Messi and Argentina had just won the World cup in a final for the ages, one that was scripted perfectly to crown the greatness of a man, the world has asked so much from.
He was first asked for an international trophy and after lifting his first with Argentina in 2021, he was then asked for a World Cup in order to prove his greatness and yet again the Argentine magician delivered and cemented his place as the greatest footballer of all time.
It was only deserving that Lionel Messi was crowned champion despite the Hat-trick tantrum that was thrown by present and future star, Kylian Mbappe.
Mbappe has a special relationship with the tournament and after firing Les Bleus to the trophy in 2018 as an 18 year-old, his presence was once again felt as he hoped to carry his Nation to the mountain peak.
The 23 year-old was the only player to outscore Messi at the World cup. Just when Messi felt his brace was enough, Mbappe invoked the spirits of England’s Geoff Hurst by becoming the second player to net a World Cup final Hat-trick after the great Englishman achieved the feat against West Germany in 1966.
After doubling his four goal tally from 2018, Mbappe has now scored a record 12 goals in 14 World Cup appearance with the gold and silver medal to show for his effort.
If this feat is being achieved by the youngster at the age of 23, just imagine what will happen when Mbappe returns four years later at the peak of his powers in four years time.
For all the criticism from the elite European world on Qatar’s poor human right records not forgetting the contrasting social, religious and cultural differences, the world cup in the Desert Dunes has been the best tournament in modern history.
It also boasts of the most dramatic Final that will forever be remembered as the Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe final.