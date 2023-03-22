Meet 17 y/o Who is Second Tallest Nigerian Footballer, behind only Onuachu

By
Admin
-
0
169

At 6ft7in Paul Onuachu is the tallest professional footballer in Nigeria, and recently was confirmed to hold that same record in the Premier League when he completed a January transfer from KRC Genk to Southampton.

Onuachu’s record is not under any threat, well at least not back home, however another wonder of nature has been spotted and it’s a 17 year-old goalkeeper.

Nigeria’s U23 goalkeeper, Nathaniel Nwosu towers above his peers and the kid much like his compatriot, Onuachu, seem to handle the attention his height draws quite well.

He is currently the second tallest (6ft6in) Nigerian player in all the National team and he has earned quite a good reputation for himself.

 

Nwosu who still plays in the amateur league in Nigeria, first caught the eyes in the U20 MNT camp, from where he went on to win the regional tournament and was voted Golden Glove winner.

Interestingly, he didn’t start his career between the sticks, he was converted from a Left-back at age 11 to a goal tender.

H/T Johnny Edward (Punch), the youngster explained, “I started my career at Water FC as a left-back when I was six, and I was good, but I switched to goalkeeping at 11.”

The progression in his career has been steady rise, this Wednesday, he’d be looking forward to a good game when Nigeria hosts Guinea in the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, in Abuja.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here