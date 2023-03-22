Meet 17 y/o Who is Second Tallest Nigerian Footballer, behind only Onuachu

At 6ft7in Paul Onuachu is the tallest professional footballer in Nigeria, and recently was confirmed to hold that same record in the Premier League when he completed a January transfer from KRC Genk to Southampton.
Onuachu’s record is not under any threat, well at least not back home, however another wonder of nature has been spotted and it’s a 17 year-old goalkeeper.
Nigeria’s U23 goalkeeper, Nathaniel Nwosu towers above his peers and the kid much like his compatriot, Onuachu, seem to handle the attention his height draws quite well.
He is currently the second tallest (6ft6in) Nigerian player in all the National team and he has earned quite a good reputation for himself.