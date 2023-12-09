Mazzarri Acknowledges Osimhen Needs Patience to Rediscover Best Form

Napoli manager, Walter Mazzarri has admitted that Victor Osimhen requires more time to recapture his peak performance level following a period of recovery from a hamstring injury.
Osimhen, 24, has faced challenges regaining top form since his return, firing blanks against Bologna, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan.
His struggle to find the net has prompted Mazzarri to acknowledge the ongoing process of the Nigerian forward’s recovery.
“Osimhen obviously needs time to find his best form, also in terms of physical conformation,” the gaffer was quoted by the club’s official website.
“But it’s clear that even if he wasn’t at one hundred percent, he can still give me great guarantees for the strength he knows how to express, even for portions of matches like he has done so far after returning.”
So far this season, Osimhen has scored six goals in ten games for Napoli.
