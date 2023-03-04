Players AbroadWorld Football May I Assist! Chukwueze Unlocks New Achievement as Villarreal’s Resurgence Continues By Adebanjo - March 4, 2023 0 202 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp VALENCIA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 23: Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal CF looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between Villarreal CF and UD Almeria at Ciutat de Valencia on October 23, 2022 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images) Samuel Chukwueze bagged two assists as Villarreal secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory away at Almeria in LaLiga on Saturday. Chukwueze first set up Gerard Moreno for the game’s first goal in the 76th minute before providing for Jose Luis Morales to seal the win for the visitors. The assists were his 5th and 6th of the season, from his 23rd appesrance, though he has only scored 3goals in the current campaign. Only Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann has more assists (7) than the Nigerian, who also stretches his all-time assists in a League season. His previous best was 3. Saturday’s victory makes it back to back wins for Quique Setien’s side, following up from last week’s 2-1 victory, where the 23 year-old Nigerian got a goal and an assist. Meanwhile, Villarreal are now up to 6th place in the Liga standings, but pending a Rayo Vallecano win – who have a game and are just three points behind the Yellow Submarines.