Match-winner Osimhen Drags Lille Back into UCL Contention

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was scored for Lille in their away win over Strasbourg on Saturday in the Ligue Un.

Osimhen converted an 80th minute penalty to help his side complete a come back victory and in the process put an end to their seven-games winless run.

Les Dogues came into the match on the back of a 2-0 loss to league leaders, PSG last weekend and fell behind through an Adrian Thomasson’s 12th minute strike.

But the visitors dug deep searching for an equalizer, and that resilience paid off in the second half.

They restored parity through their Brazilian defender, Gabriel in the 65th minute of the game.

Osimhen, will become the hero for Christophe Galtier‘s men after he tucked away a late penalty, an 80th minute goal that proved to be the winner.

The goal is Osimhen’s fifth away goal of the campaign in eleven games.

The victory will surely do Lille’s UEFA Champions League ambitions next season a great deal of good with Les Dogues just six points behind Rennes, who are in the UCL playoff spot.

Meanwhile, eight points separates Lille from second placed Marseille, who later on Sunday will play away to Bordeaux.

Last season, Lille finished second in the League, 16 points behind eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain, a season after they barely survived the drop.