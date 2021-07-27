Match-winner Ike Ugbo impresses Tuchel in Chelsea win over Bournemouth

Young forward Ike Ugbo scored the winner for Chelsea in the pre-season win over Championship side Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Ugbo scored in the second half as Chelsea fought from a goal down to get their pre-season friendlies under way.

Thomas Tuchel named several first team players in the game including Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech, Senegal’s Edouard Mendy and Ghana’s Baba Rahman, who returns from his loan spell at PAOK.

Baba was a second half substitute in the friendly and provided the assist for Armando Broja (72′) to cancel out Emiliano Marcondes’ 66th minute opener.

Four minutes later and Ugbo rose to head home what proved the winner against the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium.

Speaking after the game, the Chelsea boss said the performance of the 22 year-old was pleasing.

Chelsea will next face Arsenal, at the Emirates and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in their pre-season build up.