Marvin Akinlabi handed minutes in Real Madrid pre-season

Scottish Premiership champions Glasgow Rangers claimed an impressive 2-1 win against La Liga giants Real Madrid at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday evening.

Though the official website of Real Madrid billed it as Los Blancos’ first friendly of the pre-season, they’d already faced Fuenlabrada and Rayo Vallecano behind closed doors in training ground matches before their trip to the Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard gave both Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun minutes in the friendly, which was part of the club’s celebration of their 149 years anniversary.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti picked young prospect Marvin Akinlabi in his matchday squad, introducing the winger fifteen minutes into the second half.

Last season Marvin made four League appearances and registered an assist, but the future of the 21 year-old is in contention.

He is currently in the final year of his contract with the club, but it’s uncertain if Ancelloti wants to keep him as he has reached the final year of his contract.

With the return Real Madrid’s more senior players, who took part in the EURO 2020, Marvin could yet feature in the team’s next friendly on August 8 against AC Milan.