Martinez vs Osimhen: Former Real Madrid Striker Sparks Debate

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
80
(Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Former Real Madrid and Inter Milan forward Antonio Cassano has made a damning assessment of the playing style of Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen revealing that Lautaro Martinez is a better all round striker.

As quoted by Napoli magazine, the Italian striker admitted that Osimhen is a player of quality and on current form is the best striker in the league, but refuses to rate the 24-year-old all round play.

Cassano who racked up more than 419 appearances through out his club career and scored over 115 goals, insists the quality between Martinez and Osimhen is as clear as day light.

 

“If we talk about the state of form, obviously Osimhen is the best in the league,” Cassano began.

 

“But in terms of absolute quality, the strongest is Lautaro Martinez. If I had to choose Between the two, I’d take the Argentine who is very strong, has quality, and moves well.”

However, so far this season Osimhen has found the back of the net 10 times in 13 league appearances compared to Lautaro’s 8 goals in 17 league appearances.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here