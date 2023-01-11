Martinez vs Osimhen: Former Real Madrid Striker Sparks Debate

Former Real Madrid and Inter Milan forward Antonio Cassano has made a damning assessment of the playing style of Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen revealing that Lautaro Martinez is a better all round striker.
As quoted by Napoli magazine, the Italian striker admitted that Osimhen is a player of quality and on current form is the best striker in the league, but refuses to rate the 24-year-old all round play.
Cassano who racked up more than 419 appearances through out his club career and scored over 115 goals, insists the quality between Martinez and Osimhen is as clear as day light.
“If we talk about the state of form, obviously Osimhen is the best in the league,” Cassano began.