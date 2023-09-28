AFCON 2019Players Abroad Marco Silva Wax Lyrical on Iwobi’s EFL Cup performance By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - September 28, 2023 0 32 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Alex Iwobi celebrates with teammates during the EFL Cup game against Norwich. Photo | X (alexiwobi) Fulham manager Marco Silva has expressed confidence in midfielder Alex Iwobi, believing he will play a crucial role for his new club. In the EFL Cup match against Norwich City, Iwobi played a vital role in his first start for Fulham. The 27-year-old not only scored a goal but also provided a precise assist to Carlos Vinicius for the opening goal with a well-executed cross. The goal marked his first goal in the Cup since 2021, back when he played for Everton. Having previously worked with Iwobi at Everton, Marco Silva is optimistic about the midfielder’s potential to become a key player for Fulham. “As you know, he’s a player that I know really well. I was responsible for him signing for Everton as well,” Silva said post-match. “A player that I know what he can do for ourselves in many different positions on the pitch. “He has quality, he’s dynamic, and his energy, as well, means he’s going to be another important player for us.” Since his EFL Cup debut in 2015, Alex Iwobi has scored four goals in 23 appearances and is in contention for his first Premier League start for Fulham, when they face Chelsea on Monday.