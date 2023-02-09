Manchester United Winger Bizarrely Likes A Negative Review on Twitter

Manchester United winger, Alejandro Garnacho has bizarrely liked a post on Twitter which criticized the general play in Manchester United’s Premier League draw against Leeds United.

Manchester United had to deliver a comeback to at least get a draw in the enthralling game.

Leeds United got a goal in the early minutes of both halves, faced with the steep hill of overcoming a 2-0 deficit, the Red Devils needed a change of attitude and personnel on the pitch.

Marcus Rashford scored to halve the deficit before substitute Jadon Sancho leveled up.

A tweep delivered his assessment of The Roses Derby, which included direct criticism of Alejandro Garnacho, as he had a poor game.

The tweet has, however, been un-liked by Garnacho

The tweep assessed that the young winger is not ready to nail a starter’s shirt for the Red Devils.

1. Rashford either plays up front or LW – playing him RW cost us today

2. Our midfield depth is a joke – we ended up with Fred and Lindelof in midfield

3. Garnacho not ready to be a starter

4. Sancho looked great – should start against next game

5. Fred had an absolute shocker

— Utd Zee (@94_Zeeshan) February 8, 2023