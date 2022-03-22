Manchester United star Jadon Sancho’s photo with Davido Sparks social media row

I remember a time when United players , managers , executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1 , Concerts, Cricket and UFC events. This lot are Tone Deaf!

No they are . They can go on holiday , relax , take time off. However if you’ve been knocked out of the Champions League , FA Cup , League cup and floundering in the League I wouldn’t think it’s too much to ask to lie low a bit !! https://t.co/oRZnnIJWJJ

