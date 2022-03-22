Manchester United star Jadon Sancho’s photo with Davido Sparks social media row

England and Manchester United star with Global Singer and Song Producer Davido in Dubai. Photo credit | Pulse

There’s little doubt that Davido is on a roll, following up his sold-out O2 arena banger with another show in Dubai at the weekend, but the latest installment seem to attract some heated attention much like the first after the emergence of his Superstar combo picture with Manchester United player Jadon Sancho which sparked a row on social media, Monday.

Just days after Manchester United’s round of 16 exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, Sancho and his teammates took a break from football.
The team had also been knocked out of the FA Cup and had no PL fixtures, so with a free week on the calendar, literally everybody in the team went on their way to let out steam – Sancho chose Davido’s show in Dubai.
However, the incident among others irked former Red Devils star, Gary Neville who described the current players as “tone deaf” and laid into the “floundering” team for their insensitivity.
In a tweet on Monday, Neville expressed concern over the conduct of even a Club Executive and Manager.
I remember a time when United players , managers , executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1 , Concerts, Cricket and UFC events. This lot are Tone Deaf!

 

 

The TV Pundit’s views garnered a lot of attention as he defended his position against those who also called him out for the overly critical assessment on the team.

 

 

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be back in action after the international break with a date against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

