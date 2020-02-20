Manchester United Star Insists Ighalo is a Lethal Goal Poacher

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has thrown his weight behind Odion Ighalo to succeed at the club.

Ighalo arrived United on loan from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua for the remainder of 2019/2020 season last month and made his first appearance in Monday’s 2-0 victory against Chelsea in the Premier League.

The former Super Eagles marksman could have opened his goal account in the encounter but fired his shot straight into the hands of the goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

He is also in line to make his continental debut for United against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium later today.

However, Stam who was a member of the Red Devil’s treble-winning squad in 1998-99 season, believes Ighalo is a proven goalscorer and will add more quality to the United team.

“I hope he’s going to surprise people. He played for Watford for quite a while and went to China and he scores goals,” Stam told 888Sport, as quoted by the Express.

“It might have surprised a lot of people that he went to United but they needed a striker and one with pace and physique who can score goals and he is proven.”

“The only thing is it’s very different playing for United than smaller teams in the league but he’s got better players around him who can help him out. We saw that against Chelsea.”

“Hopefully he is going to do well for the club and himself. Hopefully, he performs.”

Ighalo racked up 33 Premier League goals in 82 appearances during his three-year stay with Watford before moving to China to join Changchun Yatai where he bagged 36 goals and had 17 strikes for Shanghai Shenhua.