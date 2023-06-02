Manchester United offer Maguire in Player-plus-Cash deal for Chelsea’s Mason Mount

Harry Maguire might be included in Manchester United’s offer to Chelsea in exchange for Mason Mount.
Manchester United are hoping to sign Mount, but, they haven’t yet agreed on a price because Chelsea wants about £70 million.
However, Old Trafford captain Maguire, 30, who appears destined to leave the team, is valued at approximately £30 million, and the Club might make an offer.
The Clubs are scheduled to meet the following week, but Erik ten Hag seems destined to pave the way for the player’s departure given that the FA Cup final against Manchester City will take place tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Manchester United also consider paying off remaining contract for £200,000-per-week player.
When Maguire was at Hull, new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino attempted to sign him, but Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham, did not make a decent enough offer, so the CB ended up signing with Leicester.
Erik ten Hag asserted that Maguire, who was bought £85 million from Leicester City in 2019, “has a decision to make” over his future.
Prior to ten Hag’s move to Old Trafford, Maguire’s form had already taken a turn for the worst.
At the start of this season, his problems persisted, and as a result, he has been frequently warming the bench.
Despite the fact that Manchester United and Maguire have yet to hold any negotiations, the Old Trafford Bosses is eager to get Mount and they appears to be on track.